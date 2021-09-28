Pfizer presents data on its anti-covid vaccine for children to the US regulator

The Pfizer/BioNTech alliance announced this Tuesday (28) that it has presented the results of its covid-19 vaccine trials in children ages 5 to 11 to the US Drug Administration (FDA), and that it plans to seek approval formal “in the coming weeks”.

The companies indicated last week that the vaccine was well tolerated by children and elicited a “robust” immune response comparable to that seen in people aged 16 to 25 years.

The trials were conducted in 2,300 children aged between 5 and 11 years, and the dose was adjusted to 10 micrograms versus 30 micrograms for the other age groups.

This data “has been submitted to the FDA for preliminary review,” Pfizer indicated in a statement.

“A formal emergency authorization application is expected to be submitted in the coming weeks,” the company added.

Earlier this month, the FDA said that once the application was submitted, it would “review the data to assess the benefits and risks” and that it would complete its review “probably in a matter of weeks, not months.”

Many parents expect their children to have access to vaccines, especially at the beginning of the school year and in face-to-face classes.

So far, Pfizer’s vaccine is fully allowed for ages 16 and older and emergency clearance for those between 12 and 15 years of age.

