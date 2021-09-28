Pfizer will delay delivery of the first 100 million doses to Brazil by 3 days

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

Pfizer Brazil admitted this Monday (27) which will finish only next Sunday (3) the delivery of the first 100 million doses of its vaccine against Covid.

In a press release, the company informed that it will deliver over 10.5 million doses between Wednesday (29) and Sunday (3), on nine flights that will depart Miami to Viracopos Airport. With the new shipments, the total number of doses of its vaccine delivered to Brazil will reach 100,001,070.

The new shipments will close, three days late, the first contract signed with the Ministry of Health, which provides for the delivery of 100 million doses by the end of September – that is, until Thursday (30).

In the Queiroga administration, the ministry signed a second contract for Pfizer to deliver another 100 million doses by the end of the year.

According to Pfizer, “[p]e the fact that the last week of September ends on a Thursday (30th) the last batches scheduled for the month will arrive by October 3rd”.

The company claims that “[i]This does not represent any delay or compromise in the delivery of the vaccine. It’s just a matter of weekly logistics planning.”

In several press releases, the company promised to deliver “100 million vaccines by the end of the third quarter of 2021”.

