PGR does not see excess of Covid’s CPI in investigation on Prevent Senior | Covid’s CPI

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) issued an opinion on Monday (27) in which it assesses that it is not possible to state that Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate is acting irregularly when investigating the related facts to the Prevent Senior Health plan.

Covid’s CPI received a dossier with a series of allegations of irregularities, prepared by doctors and former doctors of Prevent Senior – among which, the concealment of deaths by Covid-19 and prescription of ineffective medicines.

Doctors report irregularities in Prevent Senior

The operator — which is in the focus of the commission — sued the PGR on September 20, questioning the role of the CPI in the case. In the document, Prevent Senior also defended that the doctors who disclosed the information should be investigated for slanderous denunciation.

Prosecutor Bruno Freitas said, in his opinion, that it is not possible to affirm that there was an irregularity in the conduct of the CPI.

“In fact, the investigation promoted by the aforementioned CPI is still ongoing, iso far, there is no conclusive report on the facts found, as established in art. 58, §3 of the Constitution, and in this sense, it remains unfeasible to state, in the current situation, whether the alleged ‘undue movement’ of the parliamentary committee was found, and possible involvement of the holder of the prerogative of jurisdiction in alleged criminal acts”, he wrote.

Freitas pointed out that the SP of SP is already investigating the accusations made by doctors against the company.

“It is noteworthy, finally, that there is already investigation at the state level about the facts, both in the civil and in the criminal sphere, which in itself gives rise to an evidential connection for the investigation of the facts”.

MP creates task force to investigate complaints against Prevent Senior

The prosecutor also forwarded to the Public Ministry of São Paulo an investigation request made by the operator of health plans to investigate alleged irregularities in the disclosure made by doctors.

The company claimed that “dissident doctors” unscrupulously disclosed data and acted in a possible collusion pointing out crimes such as misrepresentation and responsibility for the death of patients.

Prevent Senior also stated that the accusation of the professionals caused an improper movement by the CPI and, therefore, the competence to handle the case would be with the PGR.

Assistants from the office of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, disagreed and decided to send the case for analysis by the State Public Ministry of São Paulo. According to the order, there are no elements, at this time, that indicate the attribution of the PGR to act in the case.