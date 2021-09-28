PlatinumGames comments on Bayonetta 3’s exclusivity for Switch • Switch Brasil

One of the most received requests by PlatinumGames over time is about the possibility of franchise games Bayonetta from 2 to be released on other platforms such as Windows, PlayStation or Xbox.

Hideki Kamiya, Games Director, commented again on the Nintendo Switch’s uniqueness of Bayonetta 3, in which in his most “sarcastic” way, he asserts that “it is not impossible to have Bayonetta 3 on other platforms”, Nintendo just allows it to happen, adding a “good luck asking her” for fans.

Since the release of Bayonetta 2 on Nintendo Wii U (and later on Nintendo Switch), Nintendo is responsible for the total funding of the project, with PlatinumGames in charge of development alone and all the rest of the work is the responsibility of Mario’s house — even including decisions about game aspects, marketing, etc.

Check out the translation of Kamiya’s comments about the game’s exclusivity:

As with Bayonetta 2, we are developing Bayonetta 3 with funding from Nintendo. We are just involved in development. All decisions regarding the final product rest with Nintendo. Therefore, please feel free to send your ‘release the game on other consoles’ requests to Nintendo. If Nintendo asks us to port the game to the PS5, we can do that. I mean, I think the probability of Bayonetta 2 and 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox isn’t impossible — it’s Nintendo’s decision. By the same token, it’s not impossible that games like Mario and Zelda can be ported to the PS5 or any other [console]. So, good luck sending passionate pleas to Nintendo and trying to make it happen… If I were you, I would simply buy a Switch.

Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively and worldwide for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.