PM confirms chance of returning flags and masts in stadiums after meeting with organized

The Ombudsman of the Military Police confirmed the possibility of organized fans to return to using flags and poles in the stadiums of São Paulo. The information was released by BandNews FM.

Last Monday, 14 organized fans met with the authorities responsible for dialogue with the associations to propose a return. According to the organ, the fans suggested that the flags and poles were controlled with registration numbers and kept in the stadiums.

The meeting took place in the COPOM auditorium and, as reported by Gaviões da Fiel, was called “Give peace a chance”. The authorities present were: General Commander of the Military Police, Fernando de Alencar, Dr. Cláudio Latorraca of the OAB Human Rights Commission, Dr. Maria Cristina Megid, technical director of the Center for Sanitary Surveillance of the State, Dr. Raul Godoy Neto, Chief of Police for the Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes – DRADE and the Prosecutor of Justice, Artur Lemos.

The PM’s Ombudsman stated, in a note, that it considers the return of flags and masts as “healthy and possible”. However, he emphasized that before the return takes place, it is necessary to draw up a protocol in this regard. Thus, there is still no expected date for the return.

In 2017, a possible return was studied by the prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Paulo Castilho, who was curiously in favor of the extinction of organized fans and the absence of visiting fans in the classics, but the negotiations did not advance.

Released in several Brazilian states, flags with poles were banned in São Paulo 25 years ago as a measure to combat violence in stadiums – another recent measure, taken in 2016, for the same reason, was the ban on visiting fans in the classics of São Paulo. The last classic with the presence of the visiting fans was in April 2016, precisely in a Derby.

