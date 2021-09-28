PMs removed after deaths in Anchieta: ‘They weren’t criminals’ says mother of young | Rio de Janeiro

The two victims were on a motorcycle driven by Willian, who worked as a pharmacy delivery boy. They took Samuel’s girlfriend to be seen at a UPA, but they were shot when they were near the health unit.

Camily da Silva Apolinário, Samuel’s girlfriend, who was also hit, was discharged from Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha, this Monday morning (27).

In a statement, the Military Police said that the police were patrolling the region and were attacked. The corporation also stated that, with the suspects, two pistols, magazines, ammunition, a submachine gun converter, two radios and narcotic material were seized.

Samuel and William’s relatives say the two were not criminals.

“What I’m most angry about is the police saying they were criminals, they weren’t criminals. (They said) they exchanged shots. If they exchanged shots, where is the injured policeman? There isn’t. If not, it’s because there was no exchange They shot them,” said Sonia Bonfim Vicente, Samuel’s mother.

“Now I’m going to have to take my son’s death certificate. And he couldn’t even make his dream come true (he cries). It’s very painful for me,” added Sonia.

Even after the Military Police released notes saying that the dead were criminals and that weapons were found with the suspects, the spokesman for the corporation said that the information only reflects the police officers’ version and that the Military Police’s Internal Affairs will investigate the case.

“We now need to understand what actually happened there in that approach, if the police officers’ speech is in fact real, if it is directly linked to what happened. And then we have the technical evidence. At first, we only have the statements, it is essential that we have the expertise,” said Major Ivan Blaz.

The weapons used by the military police were seized by the Civil Police and will be inspected. The case is being investigated by the 31st Precinct (Ricardo de Albuquerque), with the support of the Homicide Police.

Samuel and Willian are going to be buried this Tuesday (28), at Cemitério de Olinda, in Nilópolis.

“Murder”, says OAB representative

In the opinion of Rodrigo Mondego, attorney for the OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, the PM’s version tries to hide a error in police action.

“It’s a person, on a motorcycle in his own name. What criminal in Rio rides on his own motorcycle, in his own name? What criminal rides in Rio with his stepson and his stepson’s girlfriend who is sick to be able to go to an UPA? “, asked Mondego.

The representative of the OAB considers that there was a murder.

“It’s a physical murder and then a moral murder of these people. So the family has to worry about the pain of grief they’re suffering from having lost a loved one, having to suffer also proving that this loved one is not involved in the crime “, he said.

PMs are in contradiction

In a first report, police officers Leonardo Soares and Edson Santana, who shot at the teenager Samuel Vicente, said that the young man would be carrying a rifle and took aim at the police officers and for that reason they would have reacted. Later, in testimony at the police station, they said that the young man had a smaller weapon – a pistol with 4 rounds of ammunition.

Testimony of PMs who participated in the action and death in Anchieta presents contradiction

According to the police, before shooting the young man and his stepfather, there was an exchange of fire at a distance of 15 meters from where the police were.

After the shots at the motorcycle where Samuel and his stepfather were, the MPs also said that, even though they were still being shot in the community, they rescued the shot.

Teenager studied at PM school

Samuel Vicente was a student at the Military Police school in São Gonçalo. According to the family, the young man dreamed of pursuing a military career.

“His dream was to be a military man and wear a uniform. He wanted so much to wear a uniform that the uniform ended up killing them,” said Sonia Bonfim Vicente, Samuel’s mother.

The family denies that Samuel and Willian were involved in the crime. According to family members, Samuel and Camily were boyfriends and were at a party. The young woman would have been sick and passed out. Samuel called her stepfather, who went there on a motorcycle to take her to Ricardo de Albuquerque’s UPA.