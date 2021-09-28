Pochettino minimizes possible disagreement between Mbapp and Neymar at PSG

Neymar and Mbapp before the match between PSG and Montpellier, for the French Championship, start (Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP) Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, played down on Monday a possible disagreement between French striker Kylian Mbapp and Brazilian Neymar, which occurred two days ago after the game against Montpellier, at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, in Paris , for the eighth round of the French Championship.

“They are very good kids. Among the great players, things always happen. They are competitors, they want to win, score goals,” said the captain, at a press conference held on the eve of the match against Manchester City, in the second round of the group stage. European Champions League, to be held this Tuesday in Paris.

Last Saturday, during the broadcast of the match in which Paris Saint-Germain defeated Montpellier 2-0 in the French Championship, images from local broadcaster Canal %2b showed an alleged complaint by Mbapp directed at Neymar. “Yes, yes, he doesn’t pass it to me,” the Frenchman told a teammate on the bench as he pointed to the pitch.

Pochettino revealed that he had already broached the matter with the two attackers and that both of them also spoke to each other, without giving details about the outcome of these conversations. “The objective is always to win, to reach the objectives, even if there are small frictions, which can create a wave that generates noise outside the team. Inside, they’re nothing,” said the Argentine.

In addition to this matter, the coach confirmed that the star Lionel Messi will be available to face the English team. Recovering from an injury to his left knee, the Argentine stayed out of the clashes with Metz and Montpellier, raising the question of whether he would be able to face Manchester City. However, he attended last Sunday’s training and also went into the field this Monday, indicating that he is ready to go into the field.