POCO C31 has a release date and some specifications revealed

Update (9/27/21) – JB

After publishing an enigmatic teaser, POCO confirmed this Monday (27), that the release on the 30th will be called POCO C31. The smartphone is clearly aimed at the entry-level market and retailer Flipkart has already started to reveal some specs of the device. Starting with the design, we should expect a 6.53 inch IPS LCD screen with drop notch and HD+ resolution. Also, as we are talking about a device that must cost an average of 10,000 rupees (~R$725), it will hardly support some kind of refresh rate. Although POCO does not confirm, we should also expect from POCO C31 the presence of MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. As for battery capacity, rumors are that we’re talking about 6,000 mAh. Of course, new details must be officially revealed by Thursday (30). So the only option is to wait.

Original text (09/23/21)

POCO is expected to launch a new C-line smartphone soon. The news was published by the official Chinese channels in India, with the official date of launch of this device is on September 30th. The teaser image does not reveal any other details of the smartphone, nor does it mention possible specifications. Even so, the material makes it clear that we are talking about a smartphone from the C family, but there is a catch. Following Chinese tradition, POCO may end up not using 4 and jumping straight from POCO C3 to C5. That’s because 4 is the unlucky number in China.