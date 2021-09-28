Polestar, Volvo’s electric brand that is already worth almost twice as much as Renault

In England it is possible to cross with a certain frequency with a compact fastback that resembles a model from the Volvo, but bears a stylized four-pointed star as its logo.

The model in question has a sporty look and runs silently wherever it goes. Yes, I’m talking about Polestar 2, the most popular vehicle of the electric brand created by Volvo and Geely in 2017.

Despite the foundation four years ago. The Polestar it’s been around for a lot longer. Its origins involve motorsport as Polestar Racing, a team that disputed touring championships in Sweden and ended up closing a partnership with Volvo in 2009. In 2015, the automaker turned Polestar into a sports line of its cars until two years later the strategy has been changed to the current format.

In the UK, Polestar 2 currently costs almost 40,000 pounds (just over R$290,000 in current values) and has been gaining ground in the still restricted market for 100% electric vehicles.

With very advanced technology, which includes a multimedia center made by Google, several driving assistance systems and refined sound, Polestar 2 is sold in three versions, with one or two electric motors.

In the basic version, the model has a range of 440 km and power of 221 hp, in the intermediate version the power goes up to 228 hp and the autonomy, to 540 km. In both, the 0 to 100 km/h is done in just 7 seconds.

The more luxurious version brings all-wheel drive and two engines with a combined power of 402 hp. The range without recharging is a little shorter than the middle model of 480 km, but the Polestar 2 can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds – the price in this case is a little higher, at 45.9 thousand pounds (R$335 thousand, approximately).

Polestar will produce an electric SUV in the US, the Polestar 3 Image: Disclosure

electric SUV on the way

In the United Kingdom alone, 3,000 units are already circulating, but according to the company’s CEO in the country, Jonathan Goodman, 4,000 vehicles will be registered on the market this year alone. The executive shows optimism in an interview with Autocar, stating that the brand’s problem boils down only to supply, as demand has surprised expectations.

So much so that Polestar should announce this week the opening of its capital. According to Reuters, the electric manufacturer should receive an investment of around US$ 20 billion from the ores Guggenheim fund.

This is a market value that is equivalent to twice the traditional group Renault – and who has been flirting with pure electrics for over a decade.

The optimism with Polestar is not without reason. The Swedish manufacturer, which received a capital injection of US$550 million this year, is about to launch a 100% electric SUV, the Polestar 3.

The new car, which will have a very large size, sharing a platform with Volvo’s XC90, has not yet been revealed by the brand. But its production will take place in the United States, at the factory that the Swedish automaker has in South Carolina.

Despite the fact that Volvo itself is already in the process of electrifying its line of vehicles, the fact is that Polestar is in a privileged position, which allows it to dare to compete with none other than the Tesla, by billionaire Elon Musk.

The good acceptance of its first two models (in addition to Polestar 2, there’s the pioneer Polestar 1 hybrid sedan) and the imminent investment announcement should make the Swedish brand another star in the automobile market in the coming years, as its logo already denounces.