Pope’s Message for Diocesan World Youth Day

“Be witnesses with the many other young people you meet on the ‘roads to Damascus’ of our time.” These are the words of Pope Francis in his Message for the Diocesan World Youth Day to be celebrated on November 21 in Dioceses around the world: “Participate!” ask the pope

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

Pope Francis’ message to young people was published on the occasion of the XXXVI World Youth Day, a day to be celebrated at the diocesan level on November 21, the Solemnity of Christ the King. The theme of his message: “Arise! I make you a witness of what you saw!” (cf. Acts 26:16), illustrates the long text written by the Pope, which begins with an invitation: “I would like to take you by the hand, once again, to continue together on the spiritual pilgrimage that leads us towards World Day Lisbon Youth in 2023”.

After talking about the ordeal suffered by the limitations caused by the pandemic, Francisco consoled: “But, thank God, this is not the only side of the coin. If the trial has exposed our frailties, it has also brought out our virtues, namely the predisposition to solidarity”.

“When a young man falls, in a way, humanity falls. But it’s also true that when a young man gets up, it’s as if the whole world gets up. Dear young people, what great potential you have in your hands! What strength do you carry in your hearts!”

Without young people there is no restart

“So, today, God says to each one of you once more: ‘Get up!’ I hope with all my heart that this message will help prepare us for new times, for a new page in human history. But there is no possibility of starting over without you, dear young people. To get up, the world needs your strength, your enthusiasm, your passion”. And he explains: “It is in this sense that I would like to meditate, together with you, on the passage from the Acts of the Apostles where Jesus says to Paul: ‘Get up! I make you a witness of what you have seen’ (cf. Acts 26:16)”.

“Saul, Saul!”



When Jesus called him by his own name, “the Lord makes known to Saul that he knows him personally. It’s as if I were saying: ‘I know who you are, I know what you’re up to, but despite that, it’s precisely you I’m talking to.’ In fact, only a personal, non-anonymous encounter with Christ changes life”. “It will be precisely this grace, this undeserved and unconditional love, the light that will radically transform Saul’s life”.

“Who are you, Lord?”

Before this mysterious presence that calls him by name, Saul asks: ‘Who are you, Lord?’ (At 26, 15). This is an extremely important question, and all of us, sooner or later in life, must ask it. It is not enough to have heard others speak of Christ; it is necessary to speak to Him personally. Basically, this is what prayer is all about”. And Francis once again explains: “We cannot assume that everyone knows Jesus, even in the internet age. The question that many people ask Jesus and the Church is precisely this: ‘Who are you?’ In the entire narrative of São Paulo’s vocation, this is the only time he speaks. And to his question, the Lord readily answers: ‘I am Jesus whom you are persecuting’ (26, 15).

‘I am Jesus whom you are persecuting!’

“Through this answer, the Lord Jesus reveals a great mystery to Saul: that He identifies Himself with the Church, with the Christians.” “How many times do we hear it said: ‘Jesus yes, the Church no’, as if one could be an alternative to the other.” And the Pope says:

“You cannot know Jesus if you do not know the Church. One can only know Jesus through the brothers and sisters of his community. No one can claim to be fully Christian if he does not live the ecclesial dimension of faith”

need to commit



And at this point in the message, the Pope reminds young people: “The Lord chooses someone who even persecutes him, completely hostile to him and his own. But, for God, there is no person who is irretrievable. Through a personal encounter with Him, it is always possible to start over. No young man is beyond the reach of God’s grace and mercy”. “How many young people feel the passion to oppose and go against the current, but they have hidden in their hearts the need to commit, to love with all their strength, to identify with a mission! In young Saul, Jesus sees exactly this.”

Recognize one’s blindness

At this point Pope Francis warns that sometimes we are very “convinced of the correctness of our position” and we don’t see, we are somehow blind. But when we discover our frailties, which they always do, the certainties falter and suddenly we are fragile and small. “This humility – awareness of one’s own limitations – is fundamental. Anyone who thinks he knows everything about himself, others and even religious truths will have difficulty finding Christ.”

“Having gone blind, Saul lost his landmarks. Left alone in the darkness, the only things clear to him are the light he saw and the voice he heard. What a paradox! Precisely when a person recognizes that they are blind, they begin to see…”

change perspective



“Paul’s conversion is not a turning back – the Pope continues – but opening up to a totally new perspective”. “It is possible to convert and renew oneself in ordinary life, doing the things we are used to doing, but with a changed heart and with different motivations”. And the Pope recalls that in the case of Paul “Jesus expressly asks him to go to Damascus, where he was going. Paulo obeys, but now the purpose and perspective of his journey has radically changed. From now on, you will see reality with new eyes: before, they were the eyes of the vigilante persecutor; from now on, they will be those of the disciple’s witness. In Damascus, Ananias baptizes him and introduces him to the Christian community. In silence and in prayer, Paul will deepen his experience and the new identity that the Lord Jesus gave him”.

Francis invites young people: “Arise and witness!”

“Today Christ’s invitation to Paul is addressed to each and every one of you young people: Arise! You cannot stand on the ground ‘wailing with pity for yourself’; there is a mission waiting for you! You too can be a witness of the works that Jesus began to do in you. Therefore, in the name of Christ, I say to you: Arise and witness your experience as a blind man who found the light, saw the good and beauty of God in himself, in others and in the communion of the Church that overcomes all solitude”.

“The Lord, the Church, the Pope trust in you and are witnesses to you among the many other young people you meet on the ‘roads to Damascus’ of our time”

Arise and celebrate WYD in Private Churches!



Finally, Pope Francis reiterates the invitation to participate: “I renew to all of you, young people from all over the world, the invitation to take part in this spiritual pilgrimage that will lead us to the celebration of World Youth Day in Lisbon in the year 2023”. “I hope that we can all live these stages as true pilgrims and not as ‘faith tourists’!” “May the Blessed Virgin Mary intercede for us” .

READ THE FULL TEXT OF POPE FRANCISCO’S MESSAGE