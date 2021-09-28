Portugal beat Spain in overtime to reach semi at Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

When all seemed lost, Portugal sought strength in search of a heroic turn over Spain. With 2-0 on the scoreboard, the Spaniards saw their rivals come to a draw in normal time. The upset had traces of cruelty with an own goal by Raya in overtime. In the end, there was still time for Pany to expand to 4-2 and guarantee qualification to the semifinals of the Futsal World Cup, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Spain 2 x 4 Portugal goals for the Futsal World Cup

The rival will be defined in the confrontation between Iran and Kazakhstan. The two teams face off at 14:00, broadcast on SporTV2. Brazil is already guaranteed in the semifinal and will play the derby against Argentina next Wednesday.

1 of 4 Pany celebrates Portugal’s fourth goal — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Pany celebrates Portugal’s fourth goal — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spain took the lead with goals from Adolfo and Adri. Portugal, however, guaranteed the classification with goals from Andre, Zicky, Raya (own) and Pany.

Spain had the first big chance of the match. Ricardinho missed a ball and delivered it at Adolfo’s feet. The Spaniard, even with the free goal, sent it out. Afterwards, it was Portugal’s turn to come close to opening the scoreboard. Bruno Coelho made a great individual play and filled his foot, but he sent it out. At 16, the Portuguese shirt number 7 once again threatened Herrero’s goal in a free kick.

The Spanish team even threatened with a strong kick from Chino, with a beautiful defense from Bebé. Portugal, however, was better. He was in control of the game, but he exaggerated his fouls. With less than ten minutes to go in the first half, the Portuguese reached the limit of five fouls. Therefore, Portugal needed to change the style of marking. Even so, he came back close to Miguel Castro’s finishing goal for a new defense by Herrero.

2 of 4 Ricardinho under Adolfo Fernandez’s tagging — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/Getty Images Ricardinho under tagging by Adolfo Fernandez — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/Getty Images

On minute 13, Borja kicked hard, and Bebé defended with his feet. André Coelho replied shortly afterwards, but sent it out. With less than a minute to go, Bebé made a mess trying to cut a ball outside the area and committed Portugal’s sixth foul. Adri, however, wasted the free kick and kept zero on the scoreboard until the clock was reset.

Spain opens 2-0, but Portugal seeks a draw

Back on the court, Spain almost opened the scoring with less than a minute. After pressing the Portuguese ball out, Raul Campos sent a shot and hit the post. The first, however, came out soon after. In Ortiz’s perfect pass, Adolfo Fernandez took advantage of Bebé’s bad exit and scored by covering.

3 of 4 Adolfo covers Portugal’s Bebé goalkeeper — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Adolfo covers Portugal’s Bebé goalkeeper — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spain expanded shortly thereafter. Adri, on free kick, sent a bullet and scored the second. At that point, Portugal could not mount any response to the Spanish lead. Spain closed the spaces and managed to shield itself for a while from the onslaught of rivals. At 7, however, Herrero shone with two great saves in a row, with shots from João Matos, from afar, and from Zicky, at close range in the shadows.

Portugal declined shortly thereafter. In a long shot, André Coelho counted on Herrero’s failure to score the first. The Spaniards complained about Ricardinho’s foul at the beginning of the play and asked for a video review, but the referees kept the goal. The Portuguese kept up the pressure and came to a draw with the big guy Zicky with four minutes to go: 2-2.

4 of 4 Zicky celebrates Portugal’s equalizer — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Zicky celebrates Portugal’s equalizer — Photo: Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The comeback almost came next, with a ball on Erick’s crossbar. Portugal, once again, broke the number of fouls with one minute to go. But even so, Ricardinho almost scored his in a quick attack, but stopped in Herrero’s hands. In the final minute, the pressure was all on Spain. With a second before the timer’s reset, Adolfo almost managed to deflect a crossed ball into the goal. In the corner kick, Adolfo himself sent the post. The game, however, went into overtime.

Portugal turns with an own goal and guarantees classification

Spain maintained the same pace in overtime. The team pressed for the goal early in the first half of overtime. Raya still played nice in the defense area, trying to cover up the goalkeeper Bebé, who made a great save. But Portugal has come to the turn. Raya tried to make the cut and covered the goalkeeper Herrero: 3 to 2.