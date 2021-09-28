Post offices are the only parcel and letter company in 40% of cities

In about 40% of cities, Correios is the only company that provides parcel delivery services. The number represents more than 2,000 of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities. The data was collected at the request of the UOL by the state-owned company, considering “preliminary studies and surveys carried out by the market”. Correios did not detail which municipalities are part of this group, claiming that it is “sensitive and strategic information for the business”. Therefore, it is not possible to know how many people can only rely on the company.

The state-owned company is the target of a privatization project, defended by the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party). The text has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies and is awaiting analysis by the Senate.

Contrary to privatization, company employees, represented by Adcap (Association of Postal Professionals), say that the sale should make the cities currently served only by Correios to be left without service. O UOL asked the Ministries of Economy and Communications if there is such a risk, but did not get an answer until the publication of this text.

Specialists heard by the report say that, if privatization really goes ahead, the bill must make it clear that these municipalities will not be able to do without the services and that it also guarantees that they are offered at fair prices. This is because privatization would transfer the government’s monopoly to the private sector, which could affect prices.

Text protects ‘remote areas’ of the country, but does not say which ones

The bill approved by the deputies prohibits the closure of essential agencies for the provision of postal services in “remote areas” of the country, but it does not say what those areas are. The details are for a later moment, the concession contract.

Marcos Alves Silva, vice president of Adcap, says that, as it stands, the text will make many of the municipalities that currently only have the Post Office without the service, since the operation in these places is not profitable.

In many post offices, the collection is very small compared to the costs. For a private company, this doesn’t make any sense.

Marcos Alves Silva, from Adcap

Marco Berberi, a lawyer, specialist in private law and former State Attorney General in Paraná, also points out that private companies will have to assess whether there will be an economic interest in serving these more than 2,000 municipalities.

A private company, of course, thinks about profit, which is legitimate. Who should think on the social side is the government.

Marco Berberi, specialist in private law

‘Law needs to be specific and explicit’

The lawyer says that, to prevent the “abandonment” of these municipalities, the law will need to make it clearer what these “remote areas” are. According to him, indeterminate concepts like this one are “dangerous”, since they can open the door to interpretations that harm society.

Fernando Moulin, a partner at Sponsorb, a consultancy specializing in e-commerce, agrees that the regulatory framework for the privatization of Correios will have to establish “very objective conditions” so that there is no disinterest on the part of the private sector in operating in these places.

I’m not against privatization. I think the Post can be very well managed [pela iniciativa privada] if there is a regulatory framework like the one created for telecommunications. But the law needs to be very specific and explicit.

Fernando Moulin, partner at Sponsorbr consultancy

Affordable prices

In addition to the law guaranteeing service, it is essential that the service prices are affordable, says Fábio Fialho, industry director at Abcomm (Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce). That is, that the service continues to reach small municipalities at fair values.

There will have to be strong regulation, so that this part of the tariff is not modified and there is no significant difference between freight from large centers and small municipalities.

Fábio Fialho, Abcomm Industry Director

Moulin argues that offering logistical services that work at a fair price is a “basic right” for people in a world of digitization of commerce and other services.

We live in a world that will be even more integrated and, to have full citizenship, people have to have access to it. It’s different, for example, from a bank branch: if you don’t have it, people can make transactions online. For goods, there is the physical issue, delivery and withdrawal.

Fernando Moulin, consulting partner sponsorb

private monopoly

Ensuring affordable prices means preventing the postal service in some regions from becoming a private monopoly, according to Berberi. For him, if privatization goes ahead, the sale notice must delimit lots that mix metropolises with small towns, to prevent smaller towns from “left over”.

The idea of ​​privatization is to bring more investment and competitiveness. This competitiveness only comes with competition. The government will have to create rules not to empty the service in smaller cities.

Marco Berberi, specialist in private law

Project Rapporteur and Ministries do not comment

O UOL he sought out senator Márcio Bittar (MDB-AC), who is the rapporteur of the Post privatization bill in the Senate, questioning whether he will change the text of the bill so that privatization does not harm smaller municipalities. The senator’s office said he is still learning about the proposal.

The report also asked for a position from the Ministries of Economy and Communications, but received no response.