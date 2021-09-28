Preamble and Unimed Curitiba release a Legal case

On September 28, Unimed Curitiba participates in the ConexãoCPJ-3C – Success Cases event, and tells how it increased its productivity with the innovative implementations through the management system. The cooperative’s gain has been identified through the department’s performance, together with other areas and suppliers, which are increasingly seeking preventive action, based on data transparency and survey of indicators obtained. These achievements show that even in the midst of the pandemic, it is possible to improve the organization’s management with automation, agile methodologies and a change in culture.

Unimed Curitiba implemented the new version H of the CPJ-3C software from Preâmbulo Tech, which customizes its legal demands to streamline indicators and results reporting, which are now generated with transparency and speed. According to Patrícia Kelly Simonato Trevisan, the cooperative’s legal advisor, the biggest challenge was to have control of all the consultative demands sent to the department that prevented the Legal Counsel’s preventive action, as well as the visualization of avoided costs in lawsuits. With automation, it was possible to identify the needs of the cooperative areas, hold meetings and training to clear up doubts and also suggestions for improving performance and mitigating risks, as well as the feasibility of optimized performance by analysts and transparency in the results of the processes judicial proceedings. “Before this innovation, we were reactive towards actions. Today, the focus is on the transparency of results and preventive action in conjunction with other areas, which has changed the image of the legal department at Unimed Curitiba and the Cooperative with the beneficiary”, explains the advisor.

In addition, the partnership also enabled the development of customized robots for this highly complex operation. “The process is detailed for implementation, but the gain is daily, including the benefit of data transparency. The industry spent a lot of time generating reports and feeding spreadsheets. Today, we have had productivity gains with the unification of information in the system, including that of suppliers”, adds Dr. Patrícia.

The consultant at Preâmbulo Tech, Amanda Louise Lima do Bomfim, responsible for implementation at Unimed Curitiba, points out that the parameterization of the tool allowed for a classification of the publication and task chaining, generating standardization. “The highlight of version H in the Unimed Curitiba case was the chain of actions and the automated workflow of the system’s workflow. As they work in a complementary way, they improve the performance of the tools, in addition to eliminating the direct dependence on human action for continuation, optimizing consultation and streamlining litigation”, explains the implementer.