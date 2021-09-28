Prejudice against obesity is the main challenge in fighting the disease – 09/27/2021

A chronic disease that requires multidisciplinary treatment, obesity is still highly stigmatized. This makes people increasingly discouraged and take their frustrations out on food. In other words, laughing or making any kind of mockery only makes the situation worse for those who suffer from the disease.

“All kinds of stigma have several consequences for physical and psychological health. And this stigmatization interferes with the effectiveness of treatment against obesity, in addition to bringing more comorbidities and mortality”, warned last Friday (24), Maria Del Rosário Z Alonso, specialist in nutrology from the University of Buenos Aires and director and scientific coordinator of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), during the XXV Brazilian Congress of Nutrology at Abran.

The specialist pointed out that the problem often starts in childhood, that is, children are not being taught to respect differences and end up making fun of a colleague who does not fit into the “expected” stereotype. It’s the famous bullying.

“This situation is also repeated with adults in different situations,” he says. “All this stigma against weight contributes to an unhealthy diet, bringing psychological disorders. And within public health, this also has an influence on social inequality”, highlights the scientific coordinator.

According to the doctor, prejudice against obesity has been widespread even in hospital environments, among health professionals themselves, such as doctors, nurses, nutritionists, among others. “Health professionals must lead the way in eradicating weight stigma,” says Alonso.

But for that to happen, the road is long. To begin with, all professionals should undergo training aimed at health, not just the patient’s weight.

This eating behavior is not an isolated or independent phenomenon, but the result of the interaction of the organism’s physiological state and environmental conditions. “In other words, we have internal factors on the left through the hypothalamus and external factors on the right, related to cultural and social aspects,” she says.

Therefore, welcoming and motivation are so important for these patients. They need to understand the risks they are taking and, above all, believe they are capable of change.

But it is noteworthy that each case is different. Food re-education for one person will not be the same for another. In addition, specialists must seek realistic goals, that is, possible to be achieved by the patient, linked to physical exercise.