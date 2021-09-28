President of Botafogo says that ‘five or six’ reinforcements will arrive in 2022 and payroll will increase by R$ 3 million

The season is not over yet, but the Botafogo it already has an initial planning aiming at an eventual return to the Serie A of Brasileirão. Current vice leader of Series B with 47 points, Alvinegro has a solid campaign to try to return to the elite of national football.

Last Sunday, before the Glorious victory over Sampaio Corrêa, Durcesio Mello, president of the club, has already given a “straw” of planning for 2022 – taking into account, of course, that Botafogo wins access.

– For Serie A you have to have at least five or six more signings. We will more than double the football budget next year. Today we have a payroll (salary) of almost R$ 2.5 million and we are going to go to R$ 5.5 million. You can’t be champion yet obviously, but you can already be a competitive team – he said in an interview with “BotafogoTV”.

Durcesio explained that the first step for Botafogo to renew the team was to cut ties with players who weren’t in the plans – recently, William Santos, Lecaros and Diego Cavalieri terminated contract with the club – and promises to bring reinforcements.

– We did our homework. We backed off, we adjusted the cast, the pieces that weren’t fitted to the team left, maybe one or the other would leave, including (Rafael) Navarro himself, who we’re trying to play (for renewal). In addition to Rafael, we will bring more people, you will see – completed.