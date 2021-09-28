‘Pressure on fuel prices is unsustainable,’ says Arthur Lira

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the house is doing its job to “the country resume the economy respecting fiscal limits”, but that Brazil “cannot tolerate” gasoline costing almost R$ 7. The statement was made in posts on social networks this Tuesday (28).

“Even so, the dollar remains at a high level. Along with the appreciation of the oil barrel, the pressure on fuel prices is unsustainable”, wrote Lira.

Quoting the director of Petrobras Cláudio Mastella, who said that he is “lovingly” studying a price increase in the current scenario, the deputy said he is “sure that he is well paid to seek solutions other than simple frequent transfers.”

Lira concluded by saying that the Chamber is going to seek legislative alternatives to increase the prices of fuel and cooking gas. The theme will be discussed at the meeting of the College of Leaders, on Wednesday (29).

“The fact is that Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120,” stated Arthur Lira.

15 days ago, Lira had already demanded more public clarifications from Petrobras regarding fuel prices and gas logistics. According to him, the state-owned company needs to have a clear pricing policy and think about the country, especially at this time of energy crisis and the end of the pandemic.

