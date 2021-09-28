Prevent Senior is charged in court for a millionaire account at Einstein

The first case that asks for millions of reais from Prevent Senior on account of the experimental treatment carried out on patients reached the Court. Carlos Alberto Reis is insured by the operator who had covid in March of this year, that is, a year after Prevent’s own experiment had already shown that the Covid kit little worked. Even so, Reis received the kit and says he was treated with flutamide, a drug used to treat prostate cancer. When he was hospitalized, the family hired a private doctor, Antonio Carlos Misiara, an infectious disease specialist at the Sirio Libanes Hospital, for believing that Reis got worse every day. According to Misiara in her medical report, attached to the file, Reis had 78% saturation, fever and a reduced state of consciousness, without any specific care given the seriousness of the case. The doctor even reports that the fellow on duty at the ICU reacted badly to his assessment and that he had to call the hospital director. That night, the Prevent hospital team took the patient to the ICU, according to the doctor. Three days later, the family was informed that the hospital did not have neuroblockers, a fundamental medicine for intubation to be effective. The family then asked to be transferred to the Albert Einstein Hospital which, according to the allegation of the process, was the only hospital that had an ICU bed and the medication available.

Reis is alive, but with a debt of almost 2 million reais to Einstein. For this reason, he asks the Court to ensure that Prevent Senior assumes the payment on the grounds that the operator “did not provide him with specialized treatment, had no essential medicine to maintain the patient’s life and even applied experimental drugs and protocols without the patient’s consent .”

Prevent Senior said in a note that: “in this case, after internal investigation, no inappropriate conduct was identified by our clinical staff. Thus, in the case of a case that has already been judicialized, the negotiations must be carried out by the respective patrons of the parties through the aforementioned process.”