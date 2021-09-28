Prevent Senior, the pivotal company in one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of Brazil | Economy

For ten years in a row, Prevent Senior was featured in the economic news in Brazil thanks to the success of its businesses. It innovated by creating a health plan aimed at the elderly public and grew exponentially, expanding its own hospital network.

His role in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, however, made his image circulate internationally as the pivot of one of the biggest medical scandals in the country’s history.

The company is being investigated by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic. Allegations of changing medical records to make up deaths by covid-19, conducting medical research without patient consent and distributing drugs for early treatment of the disease – which have no proven efficacy – weigh on her.

A dossier prepared by doctors and former Prevent Senior doctors suggests that the company’s acts investigated by the CPI are the result of an agreement between the company’s owners – the brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo – and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The company is also the target of investigations carried out by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) and by the State’s Public Ministry.

Prevent recommended palliative treatment for those who didn’t need it

Company numbers in 2020

Foundation: 1997

Own network: 10 hospitals and more than 30 service units;

Employees: 11.5 thousand – 2.6 thousand more than in 2019 (+22%);

Customers: 505 thousand – 61.5 thousand more than in 2019 (+9%)

Net revenue: BRL 4.3 billion – 19% growth compared to 2019

Net income: R$495.6 million – 14.6% higher than a year earlier

Net assets: BRL 2.044 billion – 30% higher than in 2019

In 2020, Prevent Senior was ranked 9th among the ten largest health plan operators in the country, according to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)

With just over half a million beneficiaries, it accounted for 1.1% of the total market share. Below it was Assim Saúde, with 498 thousand users and 1% participation. Bradesco Saúde led the ranking, with 3.29 million beneficiaries and a 6.9% share.??

Prevent Senior was born, grew up and remains familiar. It is the result of the partnership of two brothers, Eduardo and the doctor Fernando Parrillo, who play together – and in parallel – the business in the supplementary health market and a hard rock band.

The company originated in 1996, when the Parrillo brothers bought an ambulance, which led them towards building what can be considered a business empire in the private health sector.

With the vehicle, they opened a small company in Mooca, in the city of São Paulo, specialized in transporting hospital patients – Eduardo became a doctor and assisted the most seriously ill while Fernando took over the direction of the ambulance.

A year later, the brothers bought a medical clinic, with capacity for 18 beds, in Bela Vista, in the south of São Paulo. Prevent Senior was born there. The company was founded in April 1997 with the inauguration of the Hospital Sancta Maggiore Humaitá.

From the hospital, Eduardo and Fernando decided to structure their own segmented health plan. Their bet was a pioneer in launching a specific product for the elderly public at a low price, contrary to most supplementary plans that charge more for those over 60 years old under the argument of higher operating costs to serve this age group .

What is the success behind elderly care

What guarantees Prevent Senior to be able to charge less and still profit heavily from the elderly public is the vertical integration of its business – all stages of customer service are carried out through its own network, without having to outsource services. With this, she is able to have more control over costs.

The result of this is expressed by the so-called accident rate, an index that measures the relationship between how much the operator receives and how much it spends on the health services provided. In 2019, Prevent Senior’s rate was 68%, while the market average was 74%.

The high demand also contributes to Prevent’s profit making. Data from the Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of São Paulo (Sindsegsp) showed that, before the pandemic, the elderly formed the only growing public among users of health plans.

After 13 years of its foundation, Prevent Senior was highlighted in the Valor 1000 ranking, by Valor Econômico, ranking 11th among the 20 largest health plans in net profit in the country. Since then, year after year, the company has stood out in the main business rankings in the country. In the 2019 edition of Valor 1000, it took seventh place among the largest health plans in the country.

Prevent Senior’s greatest growth occurred between 2014 and 2019, a period in which it saw annual sales go from BRL 1 billion to BRL 3.5 billion. At the end of 2020, the company that started with just one hospital had its own network of ten hospitals, four emergency care units and around 30 different care units, including laboratories and advanced medicine centers.

The financial statement released by the company shows that it ended 2020 with an expressive performance. Net sales amounted to BRL 4.3 billion, about 19% above that recorded in 2019 (BRL 3.6 billion). Net income, in turn, jumped 14.6% in the same period, from BRL 432.1 million to BRL 495.6 million.

The company’s human capital also grew in the pandemic. Its customer base increased by 9% compared to 2019, from 464 thousand to 505 thousand at the end of 2020. The number of direct employees increased from 8.9 thousand to 11.5 thousand, a 22% jump.

In terms of market value, the company grew 30% over the year – its net assets went from BRL 1.564 billion in 2019 to BRL 2.044 billion in 2020

Before the pandemic, Prevent Senior’s activities were restricted to São Paulo, where it was founded and had its entire hospital network built.. In the midst of the health crisis, she began expanding her business to other states. It started operating in Rio de Janeiro and, as highlighted in the financial statement for the year, structured its entry into the markets of Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

The brothers are also ‘partners’ in another venture: a hard rock band. The musical partnership began, in an amateur way, in 1983 at a school in Mooca, East Zone of São Paulo, where the brothers studied.

The Parrillo brothers’ collegiate endeavor in the music business has been sidelined for over 25 years. In 2009, they decided to form the hard rock band again with their childhood friends, the brothers Paulo and Fabio Ressio. The quartet was named Doctor Pheabes and gained its own repertoire, in English.

In the musical career, the owners of Prevent Senior are Eduardo Parras and Fernando Magrão. Given the track record of the company and the band, ‘feat brothers’ is a nickname that would serve them well.

In 2017, they were cast in the two biggest music festivals in Brazil – Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio – no other band performed this feat.. With only two albums recorded in its own studio, installed at Prevent Senior’s headquarters, Doctor Pheabes’ feat is backed by the financial influence of the executive brothers, as the healthcare company sponsored the major festivals.

“If you think we open just because we sponsor, it’s true. Fine. Which band should be in our place?”, said Eduardo in an interview with g1 reporter Caue Muraro on the eve of his performance at Lolla.

Eduardo emphasized that the offer to participate in the shows came from the owners of the production companies.

“We do all the medical stuff at most events. And you end up meeting the owner. The guy wants to please. He comes here and has lunch with me – between choosing a bunch of bands (…) when the guy has lunch with you, he will always give preference to you”.

