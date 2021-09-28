Prevent Senior tried to hide that Covid killed my father, says Diogo Mainardi – 27/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Journalist Diogo Mainardi stated in his column in Crusoé magazine, on Friday (24), that Prevent Senior tried to hide the cause of death of his father, the publicist, journalist and writer Enio Mainardi, in August 2020.

When talking about her father, Mainardi cites the cases of Anthony Wong and Regina Hang. “Like my father, they died from Covid. Like my father, they were in the Sancta Maggiore hospital. Like my father, there was an attempt to hide the cause of their deaths.”

According to a dossier held by Covid’s CPI, patients’ medical records were altered to omit information about the disease. In his testimony to the commission, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, confirmed that the operator had changed the diagnosis code for patients with Covid-19, causing the disease to stop being mentioned after certain days of hospitalization.

In the case of the denial physician Anthony Wong, Prevent Senior herself sent her medical record to the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo, which shows that the physician died of Covid-19, contrary to what was previously disclosed.

In the case of Luciano Hang businessman’s mother, the medical record shows that Regina Hang received the medications from the Covid kit, contrary to her son’s video, who stated that she could have been saved if she had received the so-called early treatment. The document does not say that she died as a result of Covid.

Mainardi also claims that Dr. Nise Yamaguchi was involved in lies about her father’s death. “When I announced his death, the Pocketnaristas littered the social networks with lies, denying that he had died from Covid. Nise Yamaguchi, the main animator of the Ministry of Health’s parallel office, personally took charge of spreading falsehoods about him in WhatsApp groups .”

According to the journalist, the doctor who treated his father in the ICU of Sancta Maggiore hospital said that he “in all probability” was infected with Covid on the spot after being hospitalized for pneumonia, and that the virus reached his kidney—he only had one.

Mainardi says that he did not mention his father’s health insurance before because “he wanted to prevent his name from being defiled again by the Pocketnarists, who used it to cover up their crimes”. He says he only decided to write about it on Wednesday (22), after Covid’s CPI pointed out that Prevent Senior had defrauded Wong and Hang’s death certificates.

Sought, Prevent Senior says it regrets the columnist’s sadness, but reaffirms that it has never hidden or underreported deaths.