This Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, the ball rolls to Atlético-MG x Palmeiras, at Mineirão, to decide who will reach the long-awaited final of the Libertadores

Atlético-MG hosts Palmeiras this Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the second game of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Galo will have one more ingredient in tonight’s decision, it will have its fans in a part of the stadium to support and encourage the team in search of a final in the South American competition.

The first confrontation between the teams, last week at Allianz Parque, was not the way everyone expected. The teams were very defensive, without many chances created to open the scoreboard and the game ended 0-0. Cuca’s team still had a penalty scored, but Hulk wasted it.

Galo advances in the phase if they win the match by any score, while Palmeiras goes to the final if they tie with goals, because in Libertadores an away goal is a tiebreaker. If the score goes back to 0-0, the decision of who advances in the phase will be on penalties.

In addition to the place for the final, the club that advances through the phase will also pocket a large amount of money., which at this time of pandemic, is very good. R$31 million is the prize money (which will be paid to the vice-champion), while the champion should receive around R$80 million.

The first finalist in the Copa Libertadores will be defined on Tuesday, and the second comes out of the confrontation between Barcelona de Guayaquil and Flamengo. Once again there may be a Brazilian final, since the rubro-negra team won the first leg by 2-0, at Maracanã.

Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: probable squads, embezzlement and arbitration of this Libertadores game:

ATHLETIC-MG

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Vargas (Keno or Savarino)

Doubt: Diego Costa (thigh injury treatment)

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano (Wesley).

Embezzlement: Mayke (pain in the right knee) and Victor Luis (pain in the right thigh)

ARBITRATION

Wilmar Roldan (Colombia) whistles the match and Andres Cunha (Uruguay) is responsible for the VAR