Promo on Play Store: 36 free or discounted apps and games for Android

Of the total offers, 11 apps, games and customization items can be installed free of charge. Another 25 titles are being made available with a reduction in their original costs. Highlights are the Ashworld, Pandemic: Virus Outbreak and Sudoku Ultimate games. Remember that last Friday (24) TudoCelular released another 47 opportunities.

This beginning of the week, as usual, TudoCelular brings together new offers available on the Google app store for those interested in purchasing, free or at a discount, various apps, games and customization items. Altogether, there are 36 titles for mobile phones with the Android operating system on sale on the Play Store this Monday (27).

The procedure to take advantage of the offers is simple: just enter the desired application form and add it to your account, as if it were a purchase. This way, you can guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.

As each promotion has its own validity period and defined by the publishers, prices can be modified at any time. Therefore, the ideal is to take the opportunity to add the applications to the account as soon as possible.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business. Check out the complete list below: