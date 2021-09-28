PS5 over 1 million units sold in the UK and breaks records • Eurogamer.pt

More than 1 million units of PlayStation 5 consoles have already been sold in the UK.

Figures shared by Gfk reveal that this number was reached in August and that Sony’s latest console took 39 weeks to surpass this figure, which represents a new record.

As in Japan, the PS5 took less time to surpass the first million units sold in the UK. In this case, the difference is 3 weeks. According to Chris Dring of GI.biz this was made possible by Sony’s efforts to build stock in the summer.

As he says, in July PS5 sales were below PS4 sales on their respective routes, but things changed in August.

With this, the PS5 achieved a sales pace higher than the previous console.

In August, PS5 surpassed 1m sales in the UK. It did it 3 weeks faster than the PS4. Up until July, PS4 was trending ahead of PS5, so there was quite the influx of stock over the summer. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 28, 2021