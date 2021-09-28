PSG coach minimizes possible friction between Mbappé and Neymar – Sports

Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, played down on Monday (27) a possible disagreement between French striker Kylian Mbappé and Brazilian Neymar, which occurred two days ago after the game against Montpellier, at Parque dos Príncipes stadium , in Paris, for the eighth round of the French Championship.

“They are very good kids. Among the great players, things always happen. They are competitors, they want to win, score goals,” said the captain, at a press conference held on the eve of the match against Manchester City, in the second round of the group stage. Champions League of Europe, which will be this Tuesday (28), in Paris.

Last Saturday (25), during the broadcast of the game in which Paris Saint-Germain defeated Montpellier 2-0, in the French Championship, images showed an alleged complaint by Mbappé directed at Neymar. “Yes, yes, he doesn’t give the pass to me,” the Frenchman told a teammate on the bench as he pointed to the pitch.

Pochettino revealed that he had already discussed the matter with the two strikers and that both of them also spoke to each other, without giving details about the outcome of these conversations. “The objective is always to win, to reach the objectives, even if there are small frictions, which can create a wave that generates noise outside the team. Inside, they are nothing,” said the Argentine.

In addition to this matter, the coach confirmed that the star Lionel Messi will be available to face the English team. Recovering from an injury to his left knee, the Argentine was left out of the clashes against Metz and Montpellier, raising the question of whether he would be able to face Manchester City. However, he attended last Sunday’s training and also went into the field this Monday, indicating that he is ready to go into the field.

Pochettino indicated that Messi will be listed, but without giving details of the player’s physical condition. “I don’t confirm anything until the day of the match. He will be available to the group”, summarized the Argentine coach.

Unfortunate Scenes in Series B: See 7 Weekend Highlights