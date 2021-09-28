PSG: Pochettino says Neymar and Mbappé talked and are well after controversy: ‘Little things’

This Monday, the coach of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, gave a press conference to talk about the important match against Manchester City, this Tuesday, at 4 pm (GMT), by the Champions League. However, the subject that dominated the interview was another.

During the interview, the Argentine was bombarded with questions about the deteriorating relationship between attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were very close friends in the Parisian squad but appear to be drifting apart.

Last Saturday, in the final minutes of Paris’ 2-0 victory over Montpellier, Mbappé was spotted by the cameras of the Channel+ complaining about Neymar for not touching the ball at various times during the match.

This Monday, the newspaper L’Equipe published an article confirming that the duo has been moving away due to the “South Americanization” of the PSG’s dressing room, with Ney now being closer to athletes like Messi, Di María and Paredes.

Asked about the topic, Pochettino tried to put a warm touch to the situation, but assured that he talked to the athletes about the controversy during training on Monday.

The commander also assured that everything is fine and asked that no controversy be created over the case.

“(Neymar and Mbappé) They are very good kids. These are things that happen among great footballers. Things always happen, because they are great competitors, they are people who want to win, help the team, score goals. These are things that happen on the playing field. “, said Pochettino.

“Today, I talked to them individually. Afterwards, they talked to each other. You saw the images of them laughing and training together. It’s okay,” he stressed.

Neymar and Mbappé before the game between PSG and Montpellier, in Ligue 1 EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

“Here, the goal is always to win, help the team and help each other achieve the goals. As much as there are these little incidents, sometimes it creates a tidal wave, which seems very big but isn’t. that make a lot of noise outside the group and that inside the group do not represent anything,” he added.