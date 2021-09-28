Public debt grows 1.57% in August and reaches R$ 5.48 trillion | Economy

THE Federal public debt in bonds grew 1.57% in August and hit BRL 5.48 trillion , as reported by the National Treasury this Monday (27). The debt includes government debts in Brazil and abroad. In July, the amount was R$ 5.39 trillion.

Public debt is issued by the National Treasury to finance the federal government’s budget deficit. In other words, they are loans made to pay public expenses that are above the collection with taxes and duties.

According to a report published by the National Treasury, in August the foreign market showed optimism, limited by concerns caused by the slowdown in economic growth in China and the United States, as well as by the spread of the delta variant of Covid even among vaccinated populations. In this sense, the National Treasury stated that it acted “with caution”.

The expectation of the National Treasury is that the public debt continues to grow in the coming months and ends 2021 between R$5.6 trillion and R$5.9 trillion.

In August, issuances of public bonds reached R$72.03 billion. On the other hand, redemptions totaled R$26.5 billion.

Thus, issuances exceeded redemptions by R$ 45.53 billion last month. Interest expenses reached R$ 39.26 billion in the period.

