PVC ends mystery and reveals Diego Costa’s situation at Atlético; starting team is forward

The center forward had to be replaced during the first game with the São Paulo team and became the big doubt at Galo for the decisive duel

The night of this Tuesday (28) will be a decision for Atlético-MG and palm trees at Copa Libertadores da America. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, the two teams face each other in the mineirão, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). For the second duel with alviverde from São Paulo, coach Cuca has a problem to solve in the offensive sector.

After needing to be replaced throughout the opening stage of the first game of the semifinal, Diego Costa is the main doubt at Galo. The center forward suffered a muscle injury and turned on the backstage alert. According to information from journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho (PVC), on the website “Globoesporte.com”, the trend is for the shirt 19 to be among the alternates.

According to PVC, Diego Costa has good chances of remain in the reserve bank during the entire departure. According to him, attacker should only be fired “in the second half of the second half if there is necessity, emergency in case of defeat or draw with goals“, scenarios that could end up eliminating Atlético da Libertadores.

Without being able to count on the medallion, the tendency is for Cuca to opt for the entry of the Chilean Eduardo Vargas. In this scenario, Hulk will again act as the attack reference. The probable athletic team has: Éverson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan and Jair; Vargas, Nacho and Zaracho; Hulk.

To advance to the final, Atlético need a simple victory, while São Paulo need to win and still have the advantage of being able to draw with goals. A new 0x0 will take the dispute to penalties. With an eye on a possible decision, Rooster has Nathan Silva, Zaracho and Hulk hung on account of yellow cards.