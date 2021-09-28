Qatar reports big loss with Airbus A330 and A380 withdrawn from fleet

Qatar Airbus A380 – Image: Paul Schmid / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Qatar Airways Group published its 2020/21 Annual Report, in which it reported a net loss of $4.1 billion and a reported operating loss of $288.3 million, down 7% compared to the fiscal year of 2019/20.

However, according to our partner Aviacionline, just over half of the reported loss, around US$2.3 billion, is due to the costs of retirement (amortization) of the airline’s Airbus A380 and A330 model fleets.

In turn, the Group’s cargo division, Qatar Airways Cargo, maintained its position as the world’s largest cargo airline and increased its market share during 2020/21. During the height of the pandemic, the freighter division more than tripled its daily services, operating a record 183 flights in one day during the month of May 2020.

The company also registered a 4.6% increase in cargo tons handled in relation to the previous year (2019/20), with 2,727,986 tons (billable weight) handled in 2020/21. This significant increase in cargo handling doubled the division’s revenue.





The Group has also made significant progress in its ambition to form new strategic alliances with several major airlines such as American Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines and China Southern Airlines, expanding cooperation with several existing partners such as JetBlue, Iberia, LATAM, Cathay Pacific and Oman Air.

Reflecting on the most challenging and extraordinary 12 months in the airline’s history, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said:

“There are three words that I think best describe Qatar Airways Group’s response over the past year: strength, resilience and commitment. Strength not to shirk risk or avoid difficult decisions, resilience to stay focused and not allow events to surprise us, and commitment to deliver on our promises to customers, partners and employees.

“As our competitors landed their planes and closed their routes, we adapted our entire commercial operation to respond to the ever-changing travel restrictions and never stopped flying, operating a network our passengers and customers could trust.





“I also want to take this moment to express our gratitude to our shareholder, the Government of the State of Qatar, for the strong support of the Qatar Airways Group during this difficult period. Although our organization has not received any grants in the form of salary assistance, our shareholders have provided a $3 billion capital injection to support business continuity.

“As always, the strength of our finances has allowed us to continue to focus on the long term, investing in a sustainable, energy-efficient fleet and innovative digital technologies, establishing and strengthening strategic partnerships with major airlines around the world, as well as launching new routes. This strategic approach will ensure that we emerge stronger from this difficult period and continue to maintain our position as the world’s leading international airline.”

Read more:



