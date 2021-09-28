Qualified for the finals in LAN of BLAST are taking shape; Liquid, Complexity, MIBR, paiN and 9z will play Recap | DRAFT5

With the end of BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2021 having occurred on the afternoon of last Sunday (26), six of the eight teams that will travel to the Copenhagen to compete in the LAN finals of the BLAST Premier in front of the Danish audience have already been set.
BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2021
Thanks to their great performances in the group stage, vitality, Ninjas in Pajamas, Natus Vincere, astralis, BIG and Make Clan stamped their passport to the $425,000 competition, which will be held at the Royal Arena, in the Danish capital, between the 24th and 28th of November.
For now, the following teams are guaranteed to compete in the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2021:
BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2021
Continues after the ad
Another six teams that ended up falling early in the group stage – among which are the Team Liquid Gabriel’s “Fallen” Toledo, the complexity of Marcelo “coldzera” David and the MIBR – will join the winners of the regional qualifiers in the BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2021 in the fight for one of the two remaining spots in the on-site finals.
The Repecagem, scheduled to take place between October 12th and 17th, will still have names like paiN Gaming, winner of the North American qualifier, and the mix of nationalities of 9z Team, champion of the South American tryouts, in action. See below the classifieds so far: