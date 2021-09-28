Quina Raffle: today (27/09) they have a prize of R$ 4.4 million

Top Stories Sweet Potato Chips: economical recipe, with only 3 ingredients; Look

Today, Monday, September 27, 2021, the session of lotteries, of Tech News brings the main information about betting. Here you are informed of how to bet, where the draw will take place, what the prizes are and much more.

And today they have quinine like contest 5668 and the award is for BRL 4.4 million. The prize has been accumulating since last week and today it can be yours. Bet until 19:00 on the Online Lotteries.

To bet on the Lotteric Houses you have until 17:30. And to bet on any channel you need to choose five (5) tens and register your bet. Enjoy!

How to bet on Quina

to bet on quinine and compete for millionaire prizes, just dial from 5 to 15 numbers among the 80 available on the ticket/card. Or you can opt for the Little Surprise that and when Lotérica’s system chooses the numbers for you.

The winners are the 2, 3, 4 or 5 number/tens hits. You can still compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests, it’s Teimosinha.

Quina’s Drawings take place every day, that is, there are 6 weekly drawings: from Monday to Saturday, at 8pm.

Boxes from

Betting in groups expands your earning possibilities, and with Bolão CAIXA the chances increase and it’s still safe. To do this, just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.

The Bolões da Quina, have a minimum price of R$ 10.00. But, each quota cannot be less than R$ 3.00. It is possible to make a pool with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 50 quotas. Furthermore, a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes is possible.

