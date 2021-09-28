R. Kelly convicted of extortion and sex trafficking

Singer R. Kelly was convicted of extortion and sex trafficking in women and minors after a federal jury trial in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The information was confirmed by the official office in a publication on Twitter.

“R. Kelly was convicted of extortion according to a federal jury in Brooklyn,” the social network post reported.

R. Kelly has been convicted of racketeering by a federal jury in Brooklyn — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) September 27, 2021

Among the nine indictments evaluated by the 12-person jury, R. Kelly was also found guilty of sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, sexual abuse and bribery. The artist violated eight norms defined by the Law mann, which defines punishments against sex trafficking.

The sentence has not yet been defined, but R. Kelly can remain in prison for decades after being found guilty of the crimes.

The prison term will be set on May 4, 2022. According to CNN, the lawyer is considering filing an appeal and says he is “disappointed” with the verdict.

Moments after the verdict was read, the singer’s defense said outside the courtroom that the government “chosen” the evidence to support his narrative.

“You couldn’t see what we saw in terms of discovery. You couldn’t see all the inconsistencies,” said attorney Deveraux Cannick.

“We said in our summary that the government hand-picked the version it thought would support the continuation of the narrative.” Cannick continued: “Why would he expect this verdict, given all the inconsistencies we’ve seen.”

the cases

The 54-year-old singer was singled out as the leader of an illegal scheme that recruited women and minors for sexual activities and pornography production.

Throughout the trial, federal prosecutors called 45 witnesses, including 11 prosecutors, nine women and two men, in their attempt to portray Kelly as the head of a criminal organization that allowed him to attack women and minors for nearly 30 years.

The singer who triumphed in the 1990s and early 2000s faced charges of sexual misconduct for decades, but was tried only once for child pornography, a case he was acquitted of in 2008.

*With information from AFP