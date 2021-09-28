R. Kelly Convicted of Sex Trafficking in Women and Minors | Song

According to The New York Times, the singer sat without reaction in court after receiving the verdict given by the jury, which found him guilty of organized criminal activity and eight counts of sex trafficking.

Who is R. Kelly? Singer of ‘I believe I can fly’ was a powerful figure in US music

The 12-person jury went into deliberation on Friday (24). With the verdict, Kelly, 54, is found guilty of being the leader of a decades-old illegal scheme that recruited women and minors for sexual activities.

The singer, who was once one of the most popular music in the United States, can face decades in prison. Your sentencing hearing scheduled for May 4, 2022.

Kelly could still receive decades more on his sentence if he is convicted on other charges in Chicago.

He had already avoided a conviction in 2008, when he was found not guilty of 14 counts in a child pornography trial.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer faced one organized crime charge and eight violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for sex. He denied all charges.

Federal prosecutors accused the singer of commanding an entourage of businessmen, security guards and others who recruited women and girls for him to have sex and abuse, in addition to producing pornography, including child pornography.

Among the charges he was convicted were that Kelly bribed a government official who gave him permission to marry singer Aaliyah (1979-2001) in 1994, when she was just 15 years old.

Over the course of the nearly six weeks of the trial, prosecutors detailed an organization of torture and abuse, with evidence from recent years and cases dating back to 1991.

The prosecution called nearly 50 people, who testified that the singer’s public facet concealed a calculating and controlling predator. Among the witnesses were nine women and two men who accused Kelly of abuse or other misconduct and eight of the singer’s employees.