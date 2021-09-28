R. Kelly is convicted of sexual abuse and trafficking in women and even minors – Zoeira

The singer R. Kelly was found guilty of leading a network of sex crimes for decades, after a six-week trial in the New York Jury, which ended on Monday (27). Among the victims are people who were minors at the time.

The prosecution detailed the pattern of crimes that the singer committed, bolstered by his fame to take advantage of young women and teenagers for his own sexual satisfaction.

Life imprisonment

the 54 year old artist can get life imprisonment. Judgment defining the penalty will be handed down on May 4, 2022.

Robert Sylvester Kelly wore a light blue tie, blue striped suit and white mask during the trial. He remained seated, ducking his head from time to time and closing his eyes behind his glasses.

sex trafficking

The performer of the hit “I Believe I Can Fly” was also found guilty of eight other counts under the Mann Act, which prohibits the transporting people to other states for sexual reasons.

For the prosecution, R. Kelly used “lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse” to operate a “company” that allowed him to commit sexual crimes for decades.

According to prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes, Kelly “used her money and her public notoriety to hide her crimes in broad daylight.”

Underage victims

As stated in the judgment, six of the singer’s victims were minors of age when Kelly had sex with them.

Several also reported that the singer routinely filmed the meetings, which in many cases constitutes child pornography.

The case, delayed more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is considered a milestone for the movement. #MeToo, for being the first major sexual abuse trial in which the majority of victims—nine women and two men—are black women.