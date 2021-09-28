Rapper R. Kelly convicted of sex trafficking in women and minors

R. Kelly was found guilty of the crime of sex trafficking in women and minors in a trial at the Federal Court in Brooklyn, in the United States, this Monday (27). The rapper was charged with eight allegations against the Mann Act and one of extortion [via The New York Times].

The Mann Act prohibits transporting people across state borders for illegal sexual activities. Prosecutors in the case called 45 witnesses — eleven were the rapper’s accusers; nine women and two men. According to the tabloid, Kelly was left without a reaction in court to receive the verdict, which found him guilty in all instances.

With the ruling, the rapper was found guilty of leading a decades-old illegal scheme that recruited women and minors for sexual activities. Federal prosecutors even accused the artist of commanding a group of businessmen and security guards who recruited women and girls to have sex with Kelly, who, shortly thereafter, also went into acts without consent.

Some victims’ accounts of the accusations involving Kelly were reported by the victims themselves in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, available at Netflix. Also after the accusations surfaced, the singer Lady Gaga even removed from your album a feat which had the participation of the artist.