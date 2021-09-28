Rayssa Leal reveals new skate street maneuver on social media; watch video – Sports

At only 13 years old, Rayssa Leal he has a long way to go until the Paris Games in 2024. He wants to remain among the best skaters in the world. The Olympic medalist, who usually publishes videos of her training on social media, surprised her followers this Sunday by revealing a new maneuver on skate street.

In the images, Rayssa climbs a ramp and jumps spinning in the air, then lands with her base inverted on the handrail, sliding out of the device. “The new one” — “The new one”, literally translated” — wrote the skater, who rehearses performances to always be among the best in her sport.

Published on Instagram, the video already has 946,000 views and over 2,100 comments. With 6.8 million followers, the Brazilian defeated Simone Biles and was the most influential athlete at the Tokyo Olympic Games, being the most saw the numbers grow on the networks and the one that generated the most engagement.

In Japan, Rayssa Leal became the youngest Brazilian medalist in history to step onto the podium in an Olympics. Is it over there won silver in the women’s street competition, only behind Japanese Momiji Nishiya. The “skate fairy” followed in a big phase after the competition in the Japanese capital and won the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street World Championship at the end of August. The victory came with an 8.5 in the final maneuver of the decision.