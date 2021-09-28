Real Madrid is interested in Pedro Porro, Manchester City’s full-back

The international transfer window closed earlier this month, but Real Madrid are still working to strengthen themselves. Thinking about the future, the merengue club would be interested in the right-back Pedro Porro, who belongs to Manchester City and currently plays for Sporting, from Portugal.

According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘O Jogo’, the player would already have an agreement to settle, finally, with Sporting. The Lisbon club would pay 8.5 million euros (R$ 53 million) to exercise the purchase option provided for in the loan from player to club.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

Still, Real Madrid would have probed Sporting last year to question about the possibility of signing the player, keeping the interest alive until today.

At 22 years of age, Porro has been in the youth divisions of Rayo Vallecano and joined Girona, a club belonging to Grupo City, when he was still very young. He was signed by the Cityzens in 2019, being immediately loaned to Valladolid and, subsequently, to Sporting.