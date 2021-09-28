Record Censorship Victor’s question about expulsion of Nego do Borel · TV News

Victor Pecoraro was censured by Record for questioning the reason for the expulsion of Nego do Borel from A Fazenda 2021. On Monday night (27), the actor speculated whether the funkeiro had, in fact, had sex with Dayane Mello. As soon as the pawn commented on the situation, the production cut the camera image made available to PlayPlus users.

While talking with Sthefane Matos, Dynho Alves and Mileide Mihaile, Pecoraro spoke about the singer’s departure, who left the program on Saturday afternoon (25), after accusations that he had forced sex with Dayane.

“Guys, what’s going on out there? Did it go bad, didn’t it?”, began the actor. “That something went bad, it did,” replied Dynho. “Guy, [ele foi] disconnected from the program, this is so serious, brother. Did he have sexual intercourse? Did he have an attempt [de sexo]? What did you have?” Victor continued.

After that, the scene was immediately cut. Sought by the report, the station did not comment on the matter until the publication of this text.

Earlier, Erika Schneider had already commented on the singer’s expulsion, but her speech was not interrupted by the production. During a conversation with Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades, the former dancer of Faustão assumed that she distrusts Dayane’s behavior.

“I like her, but for me she’s an unknown. For example: what happened there with Nego, nobody knows, one minute [ela] tell one thing; another time she saves it for herself,” speculated the blonde.

Rico came out in defense of the model and explained that, probably, she is avoiding talking about the subject because she is shaken and also to save the singer from receiving more criticism. “She doesn’t want to harm the guy. She doesn’t want to talk about having sex with the guy. She doesn’t want to expose this here. She’s right, she won’t expose something heavy like that,” said the digital influencer.

“Something happened, everything is poorly told, this story is strange,” continued Erika. “It must have been a very heavy thing. I wouldn’t expose myself if there was an abuse situation with me, I’d prefer not to talk about it anymore,” said Marina.

Watch the video of the cut made by the team to Pecoraro’s speech:

