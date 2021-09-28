Record sensationalism when dealing with harassment submits victim to more abuse – 09/27/2021

When a woman is sexually abused, she needs to receive proper treatment. It is recommended that these women be taken in by psychologists. In the case of statements to the police, it is recommended that they talk to female police officers, who are used to dealing with this type of case. This is what basic common sense indicates. Almost everyone knows. That’s what we even see on TV series.

And this is the opposite of what was done by TV Record after one of the worst moments of the program. On Friday, model Dayane Mello was harassed within the Nego do Borel program. And the way the victim was treated by the show’s direction was a horror show. The station subjected Dayane to “interrogation” – and on top of that, it aired on TV.

For those who didn’t have the regret of knowing what happened: after a party at the house, the model got completely drunk and, even after hearing “several no’s”, the singer continued to play. Having sex with a drunk (vulnerable) woman without consent is rape. Seriously like that. After immense popular pressure, Record expelled the singer on Saturday afternoon. Now he will respond to a police inquiry.

The TV network reported that Dayane had had psychological counseling. But what we saw was an interrogation that, according to Adriane Galisteu said on the program, would have been done by someone from the direction.

Yes, they broadcast, on behalf of the audience, a conversation with a vulnerable woman. Seeing causes grievances. The program’s editor even decided to intersperse such interrogation with “moments” of abuse. They repeated on television scenes of a woman being harassed. Subjecting a victim to so much exposure is abuse.

And it hurts to think about it, but when she leaves the house, she will probably see the program, as well as her daughter, her family. Didn’t they think about it? The model’s team realized this and issued a statement on Sunday expressing disgust at the production of the program, which, according to them, would have “banalized such a serious case.”

In addition to Dayane, we women also suffer from seeing the scenes. For anyone who has been abused of the same kind, it must have been terrible.

Where is the professionalism?

This is not the first time that crimes (or suspicions) have been committed within reality shows. In the last edition of Big Brother, for example, singer Rodolffo had a racist attitude towards professor João Luiz, when comparing his hair with that of a caveman. João realized the aggression that had started to expose her. Did Globo use João’s pain to gain an audience? Yes. But at least Tiago Leifert talked to the house openly and explained, along with João and Camilla de Lucas, why the teacher had been a victim of racism.

In the case of Record, after an accusation of attempted rape, all the program showed was Adriane Galisteu speaking the phrase “no it’s not”. And that was it.

The BBB is by no means an example of a good program, quite the contrary, the macho characters and many abusers have been there too. But cases are handled with at least a modicum of professionalism.

In the case of Record, talking about disservice is not enough. What the network offered to the audience was a trigger show. The victim is not just Dayane.