Record Special on Inflation Detonates Guedes, But Saves Bolsonaro

“Jornal da Record” premiered this Monday (27) a special series of reports on the high inflation in Brazil during the Bolsonaro government. For more than seven minutes, the newscast heard economists who made harsh criticisms of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but did not mention the president’s name.

It is not the first time that Record, aligned with the government, has criticized the conduct of the economy. In April 2020, the main TV newscast of the network saw a “weakening” of Guedes and pointed out “five mistakes” in his administration, among which the “lack of sensitivity with the poorest”.

On Monday, economist Simão Silber recalled that “inflation is very perverse because it catches those who are much more vulnerable from an economic and social point of view within society.”

Economist Maílson da Nóbrega, former finance minister during the period of hyperinflation during the Sarney administration, directly criticized Paulo Guedes: “Economic policy promised what it could not. Minister Paulo Guedes makes use of things from the past that did not work out “, he said.

“For example, the default of court orders. This creates instability, creates uncertainty. Increase in the IOF, which impacts credit. It is a bad tax that interferes with financial intermediation. It worsens the functioning of the credit system,” continued Maílson.

Roberto Ellery, professor of economics at the UNB, also criticized President Bolsonaro’s “Posto Ipiranga”: “Minister Paulo Guedes, when he bet on a high dollar strategy, as he himself said several times, underestimated the impact of that dollar on inflation. This one. high dollar ends up raising prices here too, which is what happened. It contaminated a series of prices.”

Maílson also recalled that not everything is Guedes’ fault: “Everything is so expensive due to a series of factors. Most of them coming from abroad. The increase in costs, increase in the price of agricultural commodities, such as soy, corn, coffee, meat, chicken , as a result of the increase in the expansion of the Chinese economy. Internally, there is also something beyond our control: the climate is not being friendly with Brazil”

The article spoke of different periods of inflation in Brazil, since the 1950s. No president was mentioned with the exception of Dilma Rousseff. “Inflation is reaching 10%, which has not happened since 2015 during the Dilma government,” reported the newscast. “The worst inflation cycle of the past decade – from January 2011 to April 2016, the accumulated inflation was 45%”.