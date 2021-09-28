Result of the Super Seven Contest 149, check the drawn dozens

Top Stories Results of the Contest Lot 956 this Monday, September 27, 2021; check out

Today, Monday, September 27, 2021, another draw for the super seven and you can check everything in the section of lotteries, of Tech News which brings the main information about betting. Here you are informed of how to bet, where the draw will take place, what the prizes are and much more.

THE super seven drew the contest 149, on Monday night (27/09). the drawings of super seven they happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. the award of contest 149 in BRL 2 million that accumulated once more. In other words, the next draw has a much bigger prize.

The draw was held in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on Caixa Econômica’s digital channels, Facebook and YouTube.

And most importantly, to play in the next contest, from super seven what happens next wednesday, just go to a Lottery House or use the Online Lottery. The prize for next Wednesday is R$2.2 million.

Super Seven: Tens drawn

the draw of super seven performed on the night of Monday, there were no bets drawn, that is, no one hit the 7 tens, and the prize accumulated to BRL 2.2 million. The dozens drawn on this Wednesday night were:

04-00-05-02-00-08-03

Check your bets and Good Luck!

Super Seven Awards

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

There were no winners

5 hits

61 winning bets, R$895.77

4 hits

894 winning bets, BRL 61.12

3 hits

8,206 winning bets, BRL 5.00

However, none of the players hit the 7 tens, and the prize continues to accumulate for the contest on Wednesday (29/09). The total collection of the contest was: R$934,975.00.

What to do if I win the Lottery? Super Seven today!

You must keep your ticket secure, it is your proof of receipt for the Lottery, so whenever you place a bet, keep your ticket well. Likewise, the winner must write their name and CPF number on the back of the ticket.

Get ready, before going to a Caixa agency to pick up the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe, as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

