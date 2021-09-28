Rico Melquiades became Bil Araújo’s voting option

After being labeled a villain by Rich Melquiades, arcrebian met with Mileide Mihaile in the headquarters room of The Farm 13 and told her friend, the humorist’s dislike, about the conversation she had with her ex-On Vacation with Ex hours before.

“I told him: ‘So, from today, I had a personal deal with Erika, it was talked about, and it’s okay, and now it’s personal between you and me.”, began the physical educator who went so far as to say that he was not afraid of going to the countryside with the digital influencer.

Bil continues his account: “I told him: ‘man to man, from now on you don’t play with me, you don’t raise your voice to play with me the way you play. I’ll treat you the same, as a person, as a human being, with respect’”.

The ex-BBB21, who has already compared Melquiades with his former global reality reality colleague Gilberto Nogueira, added: “You’re going to fight me, you’re going to call me names, but I’m going to keep quiet, I’m not going to go down to the level like you do to people here. Just don’t play with me, I still like you, but don’t play with the way you played with me here now that now it’s personal between you and me.”.

“My God, how unnecessary. I didn’t really need that”, commented the businesswoman. The ex-No Limite took the opportunity to warn that his colleague in confinement had turned his vote option. It is worth remembering that Rico Melquiades, the owner of the powers of the lamp of the week, promises to set the vote on fire and already has a target that is precisely Bil Araújo.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!