Ride 4: PS5 game goes viral with photorealistic graphics; video

New Game Videos ‘ride 4‘ focused on the gameplay First-person footage shot on a PlayStation 5 (PS5) almost looks like camera footage of a real motorcycle race. The simulation experience developed by Milestone srl was launched in October 2020, but gained a version for the new generation of consoles in January 2021, which brought several graphical improvements.

Published by the channel Joy of Gaming on Youtube (see below), the video is so spectacular that the audience cannot distinguish some moments and ask: is this really a video game? Thanks to the remarkable improvement in photorealistic graphics quality and next-gen rendering technology, the gameplay’s first-person perspective puts viewers practically in the middle of the race.

Some notable details that simulate the real racing experience are the realistic reflections in the bike’s mirrors, the raindrops on the windshield and the production of competitive riders’ movements on top of the vehicles. The course itself also comes to life perfectly, with the cloudy look and smooth asphalt rendered in great detail. It is noteworthy that the video was published in 4K at 60 frames per second and HDR turned on.

At the time of the release of the ‘Ride 4’ PS5 version, Milestone srl stated that racing would be taken to “a whole new level” on the PS5.

“The PS5’s specs are incredibly inviting for a racing franchise like ‘Ride’, where gamers hope to experience the thrill of riding a 200-hp bike in fast, adrenaline-fueled races around the world,” announced the developer at era. “To deliver a smoother 60 FPS gaming experience with up to 4K resolution, it means gamers will be able to enjoy their beloved bikes in the highest quality for shaders and textures, with a level of detail never seen before for motorcycles and environments. The riding experience will also be more precise, satisfying and natural”.

In addition to photorealistic graphics, ‘Ride 4’ for PS5 also takes advantage of the SSD to reduce loading times and DualSense adaptive triggers to make the experience more realistic. “The gas and brake levers will have their own strength to convey the same sensations as their real-life counterparts,” explained Milestone.

After launching in 2020, ‘Ride 4’ was met with raves by fans of the franchise and of virtual motorsport in general. A large number of different bikes also added variety to the experience, with each bike delivering a unique performance. Improved artificial intelligence made races fairer, as previous titles had computer-controlled opponents performing unbelievable stunts.

In summary, the majority of players and critics felt that the game was a big improvement over 2018’s ‘Ride 2’, though some fans criticized the lack of a tutorial suitable for new players in the fourth entry.

Anyway, ‘Ride 4’ is available in versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PRAÇA. Check out more amazing ultra-realistic pics of the game below:

‘Ride 4’: PS5 game video goes viral by photorealistic graphics. Image: Milestone srl/Disclosure

Sources: Screenrant and PlayStation Lifestyle

