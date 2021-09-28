Róger Guedes denies revenge against Palmeiras, but declares he supports Atlético-MG in Libertadores

Striker Róger Guedes was the main name of the victory for the Corinthians about Palmeiras last Saturday. The player was fortunate to score against the former club and scored both goals for the triumph by 2-1, at Neo Química Arena.

Despite having been involved in some controversies during his time at Verdão, Róger Guedes denied that his decisive performance in Derby was revenge. He highlighted that he gets along well with the Palmeiras players and that he has nothing against defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who even discussed with the striker in an exalted manner in a training session.

“There’s nothing to do with revenge. I think the press created it, that I left Palmeiras with a bit of a fight, but there’s nothing, I get along well with everyone there. Of course there were normal fights on the field and in training. against Felipe Melo, but I have nothing against him,” he declared in an interview with SportTV on Monday.

However, the shirt 123 does not hide that he will support Atlético-MG against Palmeiras in the Libertadores semifinal. The player, who played for Galo in 2018, commented that he has friends at the Minas Gerais club and that a team victory would also benefit Corinthians.

“I’m not going to be on the fence. I’m going to root for Atlético-MG first, because Palmeiras is now my rival here and I don’t want to see him celebrating the title here in São Paulo. So I want Atlético to compete in this final, whether with Barcelona-EQU or Flamengo,” he said.

“I have friends there, there’s Cuca who worked with me too, so I’ll be rooting for Galo to win. I hope they win this match, because for us here on Corinthians’ side it will be very good too,” added Róger Guedes.



