Round 6 could become the most watched series in Netflix history

Ted Sarandos, the head of programming at Netflix, revealed during a talk at the Code Conference in Bervely Hills, that the South Korean series Round 6 may become the most viewed original in the history of the platform “if the numbers of your first weeks stay firm“.

Netflix measures the initial success of a production by the number of accounts that access it in the first 28 days after launch. Round 6 entered the catalog last September 17th, that is, 11 days ago.

Sarandos unveiled the official top 10 of Netflix’s most viewed original series at the conference. Check out the ranking, which also includes two other non-American series, Lupine (France) and La Casa de Papel (Spain):

Bridgerton, Season 1 (82 million) Lupine, part 1 (76 million) The Witcher, season 1 (76 million) Sex/Life, season 1 (67 million) Stranger Things, Season 3 (67 million) La Casa de Papel, Part 4 (65 million) Tiger King, season 1 (64 million) the Queen’s Gambit (62 million) sweet tooth, season 1 (60 million) Emily in Paris, season 1 (60 million)

in the plot of Round 6, a group of hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize.

The creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang (The fortress) count with Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast, among others. Round 6 remains #1 on Netflix’s most viewed list in Brazil this morning (28).