Round 6 is accused of plagiarizing Japanese film As The Gods Will

Newest international hit from Netflix, the TV series of survival horror South Corean Round 6 is being the target of accusations of plagiarism. How reported the NME, some viewers of the production began to notice thematic and even aesthetic similarities between it and As The Gods Will, Japanese film from 2014. Both productions bring people subjected to versions of children’s games that were turned into deadly games, in which the biggest prize is the survival of its participants.

One of these viewers used the Twitter to bring together some comparisons between scenes from the Japanese film (on the left, in the image) and the South Korean series (on the right), also showing similarities in the photography of the productions. See below.

in defense of Round 6, however, fans pointed out that the director of the South Korean TV series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, he stated in 2008 for the The Korea Herald who worked on the scripts. The filmmaker also addressed the issue during the period of release of Netflix’s production, stating that: “It’s true that the first game we see in the series is similar, but after this one, there aren’t many similarities. Round 6 in 2008 and 2009, and at that time this game was already written”.

Hwang also pointed out that As The Gods Will was created in the 2010s after its initial development for the plot of Round 6. “It’s not something I want to do, say I own the story, but if I had to say it, I’d say I did it first”, he said.

in the plot of Round 6, a group of hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize.

The creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang (The fortress) count with Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast, among others, and is available on Netflix.

