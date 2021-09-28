Round 6: Netflix series accused of film plagiarism; director responds!

The South Korean series Round 6 debuted on September 17th on Netflix and gained great repercussion on social networks. The hit production follows people who face a series of bizarre games to win a millionaire prize.

High visibility, however, also brought bad news. Some viewers claim that Round 6 plagiarized the plot of As The Gods Will, 2014 Japanese film. Both address a group of people who need to survive sadistic games inspired by well-known children’s games.

Viewers even compared the direction of some scenes from both productions, including zooming in on the giant doll’s head during the Red Light Green Light game and focusing on the clock during the countdown.

series director explains

It is worth remembering, however, that the director of Round 6, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had already commented to the newspaper The Korea Herald that the script for the series has been in development since 2008. “It’s true that the first game is similar, but after that, there’s no similarity anymore,” he said.

He also remembers that As The Gods Will it was only released in 2014. “It’s not something I want to do, having to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to do that, I’d say I did it first,” he explained during a press conference for the series.

2nd season of Round 6?

Regarding a possible second season, Dong-hyuk says he is pleased with the current success of the series, but that producing new episodes would be a stressful process and would require a lot of teamwork. Therefore, do not plan new episodes. “I no longer have well-developed plans for Round 6. It’s very tiring just thinking about it”, he argued.