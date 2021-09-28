Samples of volcanic rock in the Canaries make water boil instantly in a bucket; WATCH | World

A group of specialists from the Geological and Mineral Institute of Spain carried out an experiment with lava samples from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, which returned to spew ashes this Monday afternoon (27), after one morning relatively quiet.

When plunging volcanic rocks taken from an eruption-affected site into a bucket of water, the liquid instantly boiled, and expelled gases (watch the video above).

The concern of experts is great because the lava and volcanic rocks will soon reach the sea, which can be extremely dangerous. This convergence can generate a thermal shock that would lead to the formation of water vapor columns loaded with hydrochloric acid.

According to the Agence France Presse, initially, the arrival of the lava into the sea was expected to happen at the beginning of last week, but later it was postponed by the slowdown of its own flow.

The lava flows are now between 800 meters and one kilometer off the coast and are advancing in a straight line, officials said.

Cumbre Vieja has been combining “pulses of explosions and pauses” for some time, spokesman for the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, David Calvo, told AFP, adding that, despite the resumption of emissions, its activity “has decreased in relation to the days previous ones”.

Since the volcano erupted on the 19th, lava has hit more than 230 hectares of land, engulfing hundreds of homes, as well as roads, schools, churches and banana plantations and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. More than 6,000 people were displaced.

The glowing streams of gray and orange magma engulfed more than 500 buildings. The lava already covers more than 237 hectares, including several banana plantations, according to data from the European Copernicus geospatial measurement system. Below are images of the volcano’s eruption and lava advancing.

The Canaries are a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, an archipelago formed by eight islands. La Palma is one of them and has about 83,000 inhabitants.