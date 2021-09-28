Samuel to Defer Marriage to Zayla in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

After a passage of time, Samuel abandoned music to devote himself to engineering College. But, due to prejudice, the newly graduated engineer is not succeeding job in the area.

Review Samuel’s graduation scene:

Pilar watches Samuel’s graduation

Unemployed and unable to support a home, the engineer shares with his fiancée his concerns about the future from both.

Review the scene where Samuel asks Zayla to marry him:

Zayla assures Samuel that he won’t let anyone get in the way of their happiness

“With me unemployed, we’re going to have to postpone our wedding. In a little while, I won’t even be able to pay the rent on the house where I’m living”, says Samuel.

Review the scene where Zayla says she will marry Samuel:

Zayla tells Pilar that she loves Samuel and will not give up on him

Furious, the princess of Little Africa stamps her foot and says she won’t accept the date change.

2 of 3 Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) refuses to postpone her wedding in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) refuses to postpone her wedding in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

3 of 3 Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) comments on Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) wedding in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) comments on Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) wedding in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

“I found out today, in the atelier of Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva), that he is scheduled to be married. And you can’t imagine who: Pilar’s sister!”, says Zayla.

🎧 HEAR 3 SPOILERS GIVES NEW PHASE OF THE NOVEMBER OF 6! 👇

👇 Watch the videos of the chapter from Monday, 27/09: