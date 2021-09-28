Sandra de Sá tells her thoughts on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ in an exclusive video | The Masked Singer Brazil

Ready for another night of sooooo research and surprises? 🕵Tuesday is the day to discover another unmasked at The Masked Singer Brasil! And to help us in this mission, Sandra de Sá, our dear Sunflower, reveals her hunches. Are you curious? Just play and get the pad. ⤴⤴
Sandra de Sá was the Sunflower — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
“I also thought, as many people did, about Robson Nunes, but he’s on the Show dos Famosos, so I don’t think he’s Robson Nunes. I also think it could be (Tiago) Abravanel or (Sérgio) Loroza” , Sandra account.
Astronaut performs on stage at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
It will be??? Look at the message that Robson has already left for us 👀:
Robson Nunes leaves clues that he could be the Astronaut of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
For Jacaré, Sandra bet on Fafy Siqueira or Mart’nália. 🤔
Jacaré ventures into the square, at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay
Tell us, Fafy! 🗣️🗣️
Fafy Siqueira says she was questioned on the streets about the Jacaré’s identity
“I also have a crush on Arara being Cris Vianna. Besides, I’m like ‘maria goes with the others’. About Unicórnio being Priscilla Alcantara and Gata Espelhada being Lexa”, says the singer.
Simone spoils the episode of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: ‘I think Arara is my fan’ — Photo: Globo
Does Sandra de Sa do you get any guesses right? Stay tuned for everything that goes on in the The Masked Singer Brazil!
