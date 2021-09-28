Sandro Scarpelini leaves the Health Department of Ribeirão Preto – News

*Subject updated at 12:55 pm

Sandro Scarpelini left the position of Municipal Health Secretary of Ribeirão Preto. The announcement was made during a press conference, this Tuesday, 28th, at the Rio Branco Palace, headquarters of the City Hall.

Physician and professor at USP’s Ribeirão Preto Medical School (FMRP-USP), Scarpelini was in charge of the portfolio since the beginning of the first term of Mayor Duarte Nogueira (PSDB). The former secretary alleged personal and professional reasons for leaving. According to him, the resignation request had been evaluated since the end of 2020.

“After almost six years, I had to make the decision to return to my university career, which was stagnant. In these 4 years and nine months at the Secretariat, I was practically unable to advance in my career and I had to make this decision to be able to take care of my health, my family and my career at the University of São Paulo.”, said the former Health Secretary, Sandro Scarpelini.

new secretary

The new Health Secretary of Ribeirão Preto will be José Carlos Moura. Bachelor’s Degree in Economic Sciences from the Faculty of Economics, Finance and Administration of São Paulo, postgraduate degree in Management of Hospital Organizations and Health Systems from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, FGV.

He has 39 years of experience in the healthcare sector, hospital management and public and private healthcare systems, operating in the healthcare plan operators, hospitals and consulting markets.

He was Secretary of Health of Serrana between 2017 and 2020, director of the engineering division of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, USP in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He also served as administrative manager for Grupo São Lucas Ribeirânea and at the Sinhá Junqueira Maternity Foundation.

“Thank you mayor for the opportunity, I also thank Sandro, a longtime friend. It is an opportunity to be part of this great project that is the Health of Ribeirão Preto, thanks to the work of the City Hall and Secretary Sandro, and our task is to continue this work that has been done.”, commented the new Health Secretary, José Carlos Moura.

The mayor, Duarte Nogueira, praised the new secretary and highlighted the successor’s qualities. “Succeeding Sandro Scarpelini is not an easy task, but we were very accurate in the search for a successor with all the qualities and experience to continue the work that has been done and who can comply with all guidelines with great dedication to our city”, said Nogueira.