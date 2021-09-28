Santos: find out about Peixe’s next games in the fight against relegation; Alvinegro has a tough streak ahead

Near the hot seat, the saints prepares for a difficult game sequence. The team led by Fábio Carille seeks to distance itself from the Z4 of the Brasileirão 2021, but has the following opponents ahead: Fluminense, São Paulo, Grêmio and Atlético-MG, respectively.

Alvinegro Praiano is in 16th place in the national competition, with 24 points, one distance from Bahia, the first club in the relegation zone. To ward off danger, the Fish needs to find its way to favorable results.

THE Vila Belmiro team hasn’t won for 10 clashes (eight for the Brazilian Championship) and has not scored a goal for 386 minutes, according to information from Lance!/Diário do Peixe. In Brasileirão, the last victory of Santos was in the beginning of August, against Chapecoense.

It is worth noting that Santos’ duels against Fluminense and Grêmio take place in Vila Belmiro. The clashes with São Paulo and Atlético-MG take place at the Morumbi and Mineirão stadiums.